Why You Might Be Interested In Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Analabs Resources Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM00.021 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.02 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Analabs Resources Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of RM01.75. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Analabs Resources Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 6.9% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 8.5% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Analabs Resources Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Analabs Resources Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years. Analabs Resources Berhad looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Analabs Resources Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Analabs Resources Berhad is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Has Analabs Resources Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Analabs Resources Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

