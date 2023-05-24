Why You Might Be Interested In AYER Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AYER) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like AYER Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AYER) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase AYER Holdings Berhad's shares before the 29th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AYER Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of MYR7.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether AYER Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether AYER Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for AYER Holdings Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. AYER Holdings Berhad paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit AYER Holdings Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see AYER Holdings Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years. AYER Holdings Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, AYER Holdings Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has AYER Holdings Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that AYER Holdings Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks AYER Holdings Berhad is facing. For example - AYER Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here