Why You Might Be Interested In AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, AZZ investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.68 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that AZZ has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $48.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether AZZ's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AZZ has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 25% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (75%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that AZZ's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at AZZ, with earnings per share up 9.4% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests AZZ has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AZZ has delivered 2.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy AZZ for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and AZZ paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about AZZ from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks AZZ is facing. Be aware that AZZ is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

