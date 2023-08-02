Why You Might Be Interested In Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Baker Hughes' shares before the 7th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Baker Hughes has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of $35.77. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Baker Hughes paid out 66% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Baker Hughes's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Baker Hughes's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Baker Hughes is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Baker Hughes has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Has Baker Hughes got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Baker Hughes's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Baker Hughes for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Baker Hughes and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

