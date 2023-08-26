Why You Might Be Interested In BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase BayFirst Financial's shares before the 31st of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BayFirst Financial has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $14. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether BayFirst Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BayFirst Financial paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see BayFirst Financial earnings per share are up 5.0% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, BayFirst Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 21% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is BayFirst Financial worth buying for its dividend? BayFirst Financial has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, BayFirst Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in BayFirst Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that BayFirst Financial is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

