Why You Might Be Interested In Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Bloomsbury Publishing's shares before the 27th of July in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bloomsbury Publishing stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of £4.43. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Bloomsbury Publishing's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 42% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Bloomsbury Publishing's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Bloomsbury Publishing has increased its dividend at approximately 8.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Bloomsbury Publishing an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Bloomsbury Publishing is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Bloomsbury Publishing is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bloomsbury Publishing you should know about.

