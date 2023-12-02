Why You Might Be Interested In Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' shares before the 6th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of R0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers has a trailing yield of 5.4% on the current stock price of ZAR11.14. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 80% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

