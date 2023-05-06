Why You Might Be Interested In Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (AMS:CCEP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (AMS:CCEP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.67 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €2.24 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of €59.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

