Why You Might Be Interested In CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, CRA International investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CRA International stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of $105.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether CRA International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. CRA International paid out a comfortable 25% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CRA International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that CRA International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see CRA International's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 43% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, CRA International has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is CRA International worth buying for its dividend? We love that CRA International is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. CRA International looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks CRA International is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for CRA International that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

