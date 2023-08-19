Why You Might Be Interested In Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Cummins investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.68 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$6.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cummins stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $233.62. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Cummins can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Cummins paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (81%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Cummins has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cummins has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Cummins an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Cummins paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Cummins, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Cummins looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cummins that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

