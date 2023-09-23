Why You Might Be Interested In Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Deere's shares before the 28th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.35 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Deere stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of $380.87. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Deere has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 49% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Deere's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Deere's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 39% per annum for the past five years. Deere is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Deere has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Deere an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Deere has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Deere looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Deere for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Deere that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

