Why You Might Be Interested In Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Fibon Berhad's shares before the 7th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.013 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.013 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fibon Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of MYR0.465. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fibon Berhad is paying out just 25% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 27% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Fibon Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Fibon Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Fibon Berhad's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Is Fibon Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Fibon Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Fibon Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Fibon Berhad is facing. We've identified 3 warning signs with Fibon Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

