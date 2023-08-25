Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Home Depot's shares on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$8.36 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Home Depot stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $322.59. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Home Depot has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Home Depot is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 50% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Home Depot's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Home Depot has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Home Depot has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Home Depot for the upcoming dividend? Home Depot's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Home Depot for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Home Depot that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

