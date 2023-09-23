Why You Might Be Interested In IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase IGM Financial's shares before the 28th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.56 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$2.25 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that IGM Financial has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current share price of CA$37.12. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. IGM Financial paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, IGM Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. IGM Financial's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is IGM Financial worth buying for its dividend? IGM Financial has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. In summary, IGM Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while IGM Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IGM Financial you should know about.

