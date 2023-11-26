Why You Might Be Interested In Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Jack Henry & Associates' shares before the 30th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.52 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.08 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Jack Henry & Associates has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $153.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Jack Henry & Associates has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Jack Henry & Associates

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Jack Henry & Associates's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Jack Henry & Associates has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Jack Henry & Associates for the upcoming dividend? Jack Henry & Associates has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. In summary, Jack Henry & Associates appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Curious what other investors think of Jack Henry & Associates? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.