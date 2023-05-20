Why You Might Be Interested In Krones AG (ETR:KRN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Krones' shares on or after the 24th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.75 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Krones has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of €110.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Krones's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Krones's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Krones earnings per share are up 2.2% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Krones has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Krones? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Krones is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Krones is halfway there. Krones looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Krones has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Krones has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

