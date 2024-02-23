Why You Might Be Interested In Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Richards Packaging Income Fund's shares on or after the 28th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Richards Packaging Income Fund has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current stock price of CA$33.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Richards Packaging Income Fund paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Richards Packaging Income Fund generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 18% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Richards Packaging Income Fund's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Richards Packaging Income Fund has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.3% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Has Richards Packaging Income Fund got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Richards Packaging Income Fund has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Richards Packaging Income Fund, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

