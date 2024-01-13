Why You Might Be Interested In RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, RPM International investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.84 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, RPM International has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $107.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. RPM International paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 24% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that RPM International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at RPM International, with earnings per share up 9.8% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, RPM International has increased its dividend at approximately 7.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is RPM International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and RPM International is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and RPM International is halfway there. There's a lot to like about RPM International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks RPM International is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for RPM International and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

