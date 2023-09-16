Why You Might Be Interested In Santam Ltd (JSE:SNT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Santam Ltd (JSE:SNT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Santam's shares on or after the 20th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is R4.95 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R13.40 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Santam has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of ZAR308.39. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Santam is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Santam, with earnings per share up 9.9% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Santam has increased its dividend at approximately 7.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Santam an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in Santam as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Santam. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Santam and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

