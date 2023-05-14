Why You Might Be Interested In Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Ten Entertainment Group's shares on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.14 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ten Entertainment Group has a trailing yield of approximately 5.2% on its current stock price of £2.7. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ten Entertainment Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Ten Entertainment Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ten Entertainment Group paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 7.7% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Ten Entertainment Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 37% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ten Entertainment Group has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Ten Entertainment Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Ten Entertainment Group has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past six years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Ten Entertainment Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Ten Entertainment Group is facing. For example, Ten Entertainment Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

