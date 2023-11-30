Why You Might Be Interested In United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase United U-LI Corporation Berhad's shares on or after the 5th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.005 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.10 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, United U-LI Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 6.9% on its current stock price of MYR1.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether United U-LI Corporation Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for United U-LI Corporation Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately United U-LI Corporation Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether United U-LI Corporation Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit United U-LI Corporation Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, United U-LI Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. United U-LI Corporation Berhad has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid United U-LI Corporation Berhad? United U-LI Corporation Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about United U-LI Corporation Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for United U-LI Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.