Why You Might Be Interested In Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Willis Towers Watson's shares before the 28th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.84 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.36 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Willis Towers Watson has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $240.09. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Willis Towers Watson can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Willis Towers Watson's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Willis Towers Watson's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Willis Towers Watson has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.3% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Willis Towers Watson an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Willis Towers Watson that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Willis Towers Watson ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Willis Towers Watson for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Willis Towers Watson has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

