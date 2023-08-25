Why You Might Be Interested In Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Wolters Kluwer's shares before the 29th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.72 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €1.90 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Wolters Kluwer stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of €109.55. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Wolters Kluwer has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Wolters Kluwer's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Wolters Kluwer generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Wolters Kluwer's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Wolters Kluwer's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Wolters Kluwer has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Wolters Kluwer an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Wolters Kluwer has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Wolters Kluwer for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wolters Kluwer you should know about.

