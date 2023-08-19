Why You Might Be Interested In Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Yellow Pages' shares before the 24th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Yellow Pages has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current share price of CA$12.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Yellow Pages is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Yellow Pages's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Yellow Pages's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 49% per annum for the past five years. Yellow Pages is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Yellow Pages has delivered an average of 22% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Yellow Pages for the upcoming dividend? We love that Yellow Pages is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Yellow Pages looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Yellow Pages for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Yellow Pages has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

