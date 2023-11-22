Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Maxis Berhad's shares on or after the 27th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.04 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Maxis Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.9% on its current stock price of MYR4.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Maxis Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Maxis Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Maxis Berhad paid out 111% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Maxis Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 54% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Maxis Berhad's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Maxis Berhad's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Maxis Berhad has seen its dividend decline 6.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is Maxis Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Worse, Maxis Berhad's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. Bottom line: Maxis Berhad has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Maxis Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Maxis Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

