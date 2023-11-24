Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Altron Limited (JSE:AEL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Altron Limited (JSE:AEL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Altron's shares on or after the 29th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is R0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R0.35 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Altron has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of ZAR9.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Altron can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Altron paid out 123% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Altron's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Altron's 20% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Altron has seen its dividend decline 5.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Altron for the upcoming dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 123% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Altron's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Bottom line: Altron has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Altron and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Altron (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

