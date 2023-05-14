Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy freenet AG (ETR:FNTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like freenet AG (ETR:FNTN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase freenet's shares before the 18th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.68 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.68 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, freenet has a trailing yield of approximately 6.4% on its current stock price of €26.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether freenet's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 252% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether freenet generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while freenet's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. freenet's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 22% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, freenet has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.3% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. freenet is already paying out 252% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is freenet worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. What's more, freenet is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of freenet.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of freenet don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for freenet that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

