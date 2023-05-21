Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Partners Group Holding AG (VTX:PGHN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Partners Group Holding AG (VTX:PGHN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Partners Group Holding's shares on or after the 26th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF37.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF37.00 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Partners Group Holding has a trailing yield of approximately 4.3% on its current stock price of CHF855. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year Partners Group Holding paid out 94% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Partners Group Holding earnings per share are up 6.5% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Partners Group Holding has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Partners Group Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Partners Group Holding has been growing earnings per share at a reasonable rate, but over the last year its dividend was not well covered by earnings. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Partners Group Holding and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Partners Group Holding and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

