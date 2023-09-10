Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase TT Electronics' shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.021 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.065 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TT Electronics stock has a trailing yield of around 3.8% on the current share price of £1.71. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether TT Electronics has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for TT Electronics

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. TT Electronics lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It distributed 35% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. TT Electronics reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. TT Electronics has delivered 2.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

We update our analysis on TT Electronics every 24 hours, so you can always get the latest insights on its financial health, here.

Final Takeaway

Is TT Electronics worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with TT Electronics. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for TT Electronics (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.