Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Jupiter Fund Management investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.005 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.084 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jupiter Fund Management has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current stock price of £1.344. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, Jupiter Fund Management paid out 93% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Jupiter Fund Management's earnings per share have dropped 23% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Jupiter Fund Management's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Jupiter Fund Management? Earnings per share are in decline and Jupiter Fund Management is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Jupiter Fund Management. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Jupiter Fund Management you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

