Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase CMC Markets' shares on or after the 13th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.039 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.074 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CMC Markets stock has a trailing yield of around 5.0% on the current share price of £1.49. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CMC Markets paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see CMC Markets's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.0% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. CMC Markets has seen its dividend decline 5.2% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is CMC Markets an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of CMC Markets don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CMC Markets you should be aware of.

