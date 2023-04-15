Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Vistry Group's shares on or after the 20th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.55 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vistry Group stock has a trailing yield of around 6.6% on the current share price of £8.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Vistry Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Vistry Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Vistry Group paid out more than half (64%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out an unsustainably high 271% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

Vistry Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Vistry Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Vistry Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Vistry Group has delivered 25% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Has Vistry Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's not great to see earnings per share have been flat and that the company paid out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. Cash flows are typically more volatile than earnings, but this is still not what we like to see. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Vistry Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Vistry Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

