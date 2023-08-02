Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Las Vegas Sands' shares before the 7th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Las Vegas Sands has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $59.23. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Las Vegas Sands's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, Las Vegas Sands paid out 268% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Las Vegas Sands's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 54% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Las Vegas Sands has seen its dividend decline 2.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Las Vegas Sands an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Las Vegas Sands is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Las Vegas Sands. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Las Vegas Sands (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

