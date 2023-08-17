Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase RB Global's shares on or after the 22nd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.08 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, RB Global has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of $56.13. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for RB Global

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year RB Global paid out 107% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 121% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given RB Global's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that RB Global's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Minimal earnings growth, combined with concerningly high payout ratios suggests that RB Global is unlikely to grow the dividend much in future, and indeed the payment could be vulnerable to a cut.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. RB Global has delivered an average of 8.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has RB Global got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are effectively flat, plus RB Global's dividend is not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, which is not great. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in RB Global and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for RB Global (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.