Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase LyondellBasell Industries' shares before the 25th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, LyondellBasell Industries has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current stock price of $97.39. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. LyondellBasell Industries paid out 75% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 102% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While LyondellBasell Industries's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were LyondellBasell Industries to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by LyondellBasell Industries's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, LyondellBasell Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is LyondellBasell Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? LyondellBasell Industries had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not that we think LyondellBasell Industries is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of LyondellBasell Industries don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

