Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Lazard's shares before the 9th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lazard has a trailing yield of approximately 5.0% on its current stock price of US$40.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lazard's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lazard reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Lazard reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Lazard has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lazard? It's hard to get past the idea of Lazard paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. Lazard doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Lazard don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Lazard that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

