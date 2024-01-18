Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Antero Midstream's shares on or after the 23rd of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Antero Midstream has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current stock price of $12.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Antero Midstream's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Antero Midstream paid out 122% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Antero Midstream paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 132%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Antero Midstream's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Antero Midstream's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 84% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share are increasing at a rapid rate, but the company is paying out more than we think is sustainable, based on current earnings. Companies that pay out more than they earned while growing rapidly, can find themselves short of cash in a few years when growth slows.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Antero Midstream has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Antero Midstream got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing, despite the company paying out a concerningly high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. We struggle to see how a company paying out so much of its earnings and cash flow will be able to sustain its dividend in a downturn, or reinvest enough into its business to continue growing earnings without borrowing heavily. Bottom line: Antero Midstream has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Antero Midstream don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Antero Midstream that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

