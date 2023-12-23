Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Reef Casino Trust's shares before the 28th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Reef Casino Trust has a trailing yield of 9.3% on the current stock price of A$3.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Reef Casino Trust

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Reef Casino Trust paid out 100% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Reef Casino Trust paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 116%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Story continues

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Reef Casino Trust's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Reef Casino Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

ASX:RCT Historic Dividend December 23rd 2023

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Reef Casino Trust earnings per share are up 7.4% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing steadily, although a payout ratio this high suggests future growth is likely to slow, and the dividend may also be at risk of a cut if business enters a downturn.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Reef Casino Trust has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Reef Casino Trust got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Reef Casino Trust is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both earnings and cash flow as dividends, although at least earnings per share are growing somewhat. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Reef Casino Trust.

Although, if you're still interested in Reef Casino Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Reef Casino Trust that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.