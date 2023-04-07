Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 12th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.14 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.8% on the current share price of MYR2.07. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad paid out 104% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 38% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's 7.5% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has seen its dividend decline 4.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is APM Automotive Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 104% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of APM Automotive Holdings Berhad.

So if you're still interested in APM Automotive Holdings Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

