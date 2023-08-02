Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy GP Industries Limited (SGX:G20) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that GP Industries Limited (SGX:G20) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase GP Industries' shares before the 7th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of S$0.025 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, GP Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of SGD0.63. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. GP Industries paid out 55% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (58%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that GP Industries's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. GP Industries's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

To Sum It Up

Is GP Industries worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share are flat, at least GP Industries has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of GP Industries.

Although, if you're still interested in GP Industries and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for GP Industries (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

