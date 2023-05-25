Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Wang-Zheng Berhad's shares on or after the 30th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.015 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Wang-Zheng Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of MYR0.735. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Wang-Zheng Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Wang-Zheng Berhad paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Wang-Zheng Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 9.2% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Wang-Zheng Berhad has seen its dividend decline 2.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Has Wang-Zheng Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Wang-Zheng Berhad's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Wang-Zheng Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, Wang-Zheng Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

