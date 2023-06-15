Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Heineken Malaysia Berhad's shares on or after the 20th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.98 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM1.38 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Heineken Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current stock price of MYR27.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Heineken Malaysia Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Heineken Malaysia Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Heineken Malaysia Berhad paid out 102% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The company paid out 98% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

As Heineken Malaysia Berhad's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Heineken Malaysia Berhad, with earnings per share up 8.7% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing steadily, although a payout ratio this high suggests future growth is likely to slow, and the dividend may also be at risk of a cut if business enters a downturn.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Heineken Malaysia Berhad has delivered an average of 7.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Heineken Malaysia Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The dividends are not well covered by either income or free cash flow, although at least earnings per share are slowly increasing. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Heineken Malaysia Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Heineken Malaysia Berhad and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

