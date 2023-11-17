Why Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$64.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$56.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Molson Coors Beverage's current trading price of US$58.99 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Molson Coors Beverage’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Molson Coors Beverage Worth?

Molson Coors Beverage is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 49.88x is currently well-above the industry average of 28.58x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Molson Coors Beverage’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Molson Coors Beverage generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Molson Coors Beverage. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TAP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TAP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TAP for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for TAP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Molson Coors Beverage and you'll want to know about these.

