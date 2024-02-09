Why MongoDB (MDB) Stock Is Up Today

What Happened:

Shares of database software company MongoDB (MDB) jumped 6.3% in the afternoon session after the Bureau of Labor Statistics provided a revised inflation reading for December 2023, which came in lower than expected (+0.2% m/m versus the prior reading of +0.3%). This further supports the narrative that inflation is cooling, likely giving the Fed more reasons to start cutting rates in 2024.

Also, stocks continued to rally as the Nasdaq rose 1.2% and the S&P 500 gained 0.57% to end another strong week of earnings with positive results from most of the big tech stocks that reported so far this season. Notably, Meta reported strong top and bottom-line beats, hinting at a potential rebound for the advertising sector in 2024. Cloudflare also reported solid earnings with guidance for sustained growth momentum in 2024, further boosting the market's optimism toward software stocks, especially those with cloud and AI capabilities.

Overall, it was also a strong week for equities, with the S&P 500 breaking past the 5,000 level for the first time as the market continued to maintain the strong momentum from the last quarter of 2023.

As a reminder, the driver of a stock's value is the sum of its future cash flows discounted back to today. With lower interest rates, investors can apply higher valuations to their stocks. No wonder so many in the investment community are optimistic about 2024. We at StockStory remain cautious, as following the crowd can lead to adverse outcomes. During times like this, it's best to own high-quality, cash-flowing companies that can weather the ups and downs of the market.

Is now the time to buy MongoDB? Access our full analysis report here, it's free.

What is the market telling us:

MongoDB's shares are very volatile and over the last year have had 25 moves greater than 5%. In context of that, today's move is indicating the market considers this news meaningful but not something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

Story continues

The previous big move we wrote about was 9 days ago, when the company dropped 5.1% as major stock indices fell, with the Nasdaq index recording the steepest decline compared to the S&P 500 and Dow after mixed earnings results from tech giants, including Alphabet (weak ad revenue), Microsoft (disappointing guidance), and AMD (weak guidance). These results likely tempered the optimism that had been building since the late 2023 rally as the new earnings season kicked off.

MongoDB is up 30.6% since the beginning of the year. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of MongoDB's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $5,045.

Do you want to know what moves the stocks you care about? Add them to your StockStory watchlist and every time a stock we cover moves more than 5%, we provide you with a timely explanation straight to your inbox. It's free and will only take you a second.