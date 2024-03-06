Why MongoDB Stock Rallied Wednesday Morning

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) popped on Wednesday, climbing as much as 4.7%. As of 11:48 a.m. ET, the stock was up 1.7%.

The catalyst that drove the database-as-a-service provider higher was a price target increase and bullish commentary from a Wall Street analyst.

Some love from Wall Street

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke boosted his price target on MongoDB stock to $550 while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. For those following along at home, that represents potential gains of 36% compared to Tuesday's closing price.

While the analyst remains confident regarding MongoDB's long-term trajectory, his view is "more tempered" heading into the company's fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results, which are scheduled for after the market close on Thursday. He pointed to the disappointing results reported by cloud rivals Elastic and Snowflake, which "underwhelmed" in the face of robust expectations.

Radke notes that channel checks suggest consumption is "healthy" and believes that investors should take advantage of any "pullback" and buy MongoDB stock.

Focus on the long term

A quick look at the company's forecast and Wall Street's expectations suggests MongoDB doesn't really have a high bar to clear. Management's forecast is calling for revenue of roughly $431 million at the midpoint of its guidance, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19%. The company is also guiding for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45, compared to $0.57 in the prior-year quarter.

Wall Street's expectations are slightly higher, with analysts' consensus estimates calling for revenue of $434.2 million and EPS of $0.47, each just above the high end of management's guidance. That's not surprising, given MongoDB's history of "beat and raise," or exceeding expectations and raising its guidance.

Given the potential for volatility, I think the most important nugget in the analyst's commentary is to focus on the long runway ahead and worry less about the short-term stock price fluctuations.

Story continues

MongoDB has a long track record of consistent top-line growth, and while it isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the company generates plenty of operating and free cash flow, which suggests profitability is merely a matter of time.

The stock isn't cheap in terms of traditional valuation metrics, but history suggests its premium is well deserved. I think the analyst is spot on to buy the stock and hold for the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in MongoDB right now?

Before you buy stock in MongoDB, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MongoDB wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Danny Vena has positions in MongoDB and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Elastic, MongoDB, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why MongoDB Stock Rallied Wednesday Morning was originally published by The Motley Fool