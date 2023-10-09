Why Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ) Could Be Worth Watching

Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.20 and falling to the lows of AU$0.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Mosaic Brands' current trading price of AU$0.11 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mosaic Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Mosaic Brands?

Mosaic Brands is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mosaic Brands’s ratio of 73.82x is above its peer average of 10.26x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Mosaic Brands’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Mosaic Brands generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Mosaic Brands' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MOZ’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MOZ should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MOZ for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MOZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Mosaic Brands as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Mosaic Brands you should be mindful of and 3 of these are significant.

