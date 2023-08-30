NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) reported outcomes from a UroShield study conducted at the University of Southampton in the U.K.

Quantitative data from the research indicated a positive effect of UroShield on catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and catheter blockage, with approximately one-third of patients in the study citing a reduction in the frequency of catheter blockages and the need for unscheduled catheter challenges.

Furthermore, qualitative data indicated favorable opinions from most participants and confirmation that the UroShield was having a positive effect.

UroShield generates ultrasonic waves to create an acoustic shield on the surfaces of a catheter to interfere with the attachment of bacteria, prevent bacterial biofilm formation and the development of infections, and may eliminate or reduce the need for antibiotics.

It prevents biofilm formation, decreases bacteriuria/UTI, reduces catheter pain and discomfort, and increases antibiotic efficacy.

Price Action: NAOV shares are up 95.90% at $2.84 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Why Is NanoVibronix Stock Trading Higher Today? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.