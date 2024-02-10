Why Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Popped Today

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE: NGVC) soared 15.8% today after the organic grocery chain delivered strong quarterly results.

The sources of Natural Grocers' massive earnings beat

For its fiscal first-quarter 2024 ended Dec. 31, 2023, Natural Grocers' net sales grew 7.6% year over year to $301.8 million, including a 6.2% increase in daily-average comparable-store sales. Net income climbed nearly 80% to $0.34 per share -- trouncing expectations for earnings of $0.19 per share -- helped by a combination of sales growth, pricing initiatives, and effective operating-expense management.

"Our differentiated offering of carefully vetted natural and organic products, and compelling value proposition, continue to resonate with today's health-conscious consumers and distinguish us in the marketplace," stated Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isley.

What's next for Natural Grocers stock?

For the full fiscal-year 2024, Natural Grocers also raised its outlook to call for daily-average comparable-store sales growth of 3% to 5% (up from 2% to 4% growth previously), which should translate to full-year earnings per share of $1.02 to $1.12 (increased from prior guidance for a range of $1 to $1.10). Natural Grocers continues to expect to open four to six new stores this fiscal year, while remodeling or relocating four to six existing locations.

In the end, this was a straightforward beat-and-raise performance that left little room for bearish traders to argue. Even with shares of Natural Grocers up more than 40% in the year leading up to this report, the stock is understandably rallying in response.

