Why Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Could Be Worth Watching

While Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$9.30 and falling to the lows of CA$7.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Neo Performance Materials' current trading price of CA$8.56 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Neo Performance Materials’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Neo Performance Materials Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 37%, trading at CA$8.56 compared to my intrinsic value of CA$6.26. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Neo Performance Materials’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Neo Performance Materials look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Neo Performance Materials' earnings are expected to increase by 33%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NEO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NEO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NEO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for NEO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Neo Performance Materials has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Neo Performance Materials, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

