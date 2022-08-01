U.S. markets closed

Why Newport Beach Patients are Choosing UrgentMED, and Why You Should To

UrgentMED
·2 min read
UrgentMED

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Since 2007, UrgentMED has been committed to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services. The largest urgent care network in Southern California is excited to be serving the Newport Beach community.

UrgentMED's patient-centric approach to healthcare has resulted in marked success, fueling expansion efforts throughout the state. This growth has given them the opportunity to open new clinics in communities that can benefit from their services.

The New UrgentMED - Newport Beach Location

The new clinic is conveniently located at 3300 West Coast Hwy, Ste A, Newport Beach, CA 92663. It is easily accessible to the local community and is open to walk-ins daily, from 8AM-8PM Monday through Friday, and 9AM-5PM on weekends.

This location features high-quality healthcare services to diagnose and treat a broad range of illnesses, injuries, and medical conditions. Exceptional care and expedient services are offered to patients of all ages.

The Newport Beach urgent care center is staffed by licensed medical professionals, including a team of talented physicians and nurses. The clinic proudly presents a "one-stop shop" model of individualized and efficient patient care, as it is outfitted with an on-site lab, integrated pharmacy, and X-ray equipment.

UrgentMED - Newport Beach Features:

  • Walk-ins welcome

  • Affordable treatment

  • On-site diagnostic testing, labs, x-rays, and medications

  • Quality care and compassionate services

  • Fast, efficient care that can be handled on lunch breaks from work

  • Most health insurance plans accepted

  • Free parking (front and back)

  • COVID-19 Testing (antigen, PCR, and RAPID PCR, Antibody)

  • Employment and Pre-op COVID testing

  • Telemedicine

  • Exemplary care and service from licensed, experienced staff

  • Assistance with workers' compensation

  • Treatment for a majority of non-life-threatening conditions

About UrgentMED

Since 2007, UrgentMED has been revolutionizing the healthcare industry with their patient-centered approach. Committed to efficiency, accessibility, and professionalism, its "one-stop shop" model allows each individual patient to receive exceptional care across dozens of convenient Southern California locations. With its state-of-the-art equipment, UrgentMED clinics have the capacity to diagnose and treat medical issues that require diagnostic laboratory testing, surgical and non-surgical procedures, routine examinations, workers' compensation, radiology services, COVID-19 testing, in-house medications, durable medical equipment, and physical therapy services. With more than 90 doctors and 500 staff members at 43 locations across Southern California, UrgentMED is rapidly expanding to provide unparalleled care to patients with routine and urgent medical needs.

For more information, visit UrgentMED.com

Website: https://urgentmednetwork.com/

Email: felix.murphy@urgentmed.com

Name: Felix Murphy

SOURCE: UrgentMED



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710474/Why-Newport-Beach-Patients-are-Choosing-UrgentMED-and-Why-You-Should-To

